AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Justin A. Gibson of the 500 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year, which may be served on community corrections, and was fined $1 for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Gregory W. Custer III of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was sentenced to one year, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Kurt A. Robinson of the 300 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 730 days of incarceration, all suspended except 300 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation for 430 days and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for one year.
Beverly Washington of the 3500 block of North 200 East, LaGrange, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Donald Dapp of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except four years, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. He received credit for 165 days he served while the case was pending. He received two years of probation and was fined $1.
