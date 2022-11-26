HUNTERTOWN — Seven Northeastern Indiana Court Appointed Special Advocates have been recognized for their years of service.
CASA provides a voice for powerless children involved in judicial proceedings and advocates for their best interests while striving to improve their circumstances and quality of life. Northeastern Indiana CASA serves in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Volunteers recognized for their milestone years of service were five-year recipients Brenda Campos, Cindy Cormany, Sabrina Fritz and Kelly Wilkinson; 10-year recipient Lee Marki; 15-year recipient Cheryl Weaver; and 20-year recipient Elizabeth Gilbert.
“Everyone we honor with milestone gifts tonight has earned so much more in our care and respect,” said volunteer coordinator Megan Swaidner. “While we gift you these tokens, I want to impart to you how much more you offer back in giving your time and talent to this organization. That sentiment goes to each and every one of our other volunteers, staff, and board members. Thank you for being you. Thank you for making Northeastern Indiana CASA the organization it is, every day.”
The seven volunteers recognized have a combined 65 years of experience. Collectively, the group of seven has advocated for children in more than 300 families during their time with Northeastern Indiana CASA.
Executive director Erin Conley offered her appreciation for all of the volunteers that advocate for children in the five counties it serves.
“To our wonderful volunteers, thank you all for being my favorite hero and for helping the children all across our five counties. Thank you for all of your hard work and thank you for continuing to inspire! We really couldn’t do this without you.”
To learn more about Northeastern Indiana CASA, visit neincasa.net.
