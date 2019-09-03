HUNTERTOWN — ACRES Land Trust has received funding and will submit permit requests to remove a low-head dam on Cedar Creek, just off Coldwater Road in northern Allen County.
The local nonprofit acquired the dam through a recent bequest and will take it out for human safety and ecological integrity. Pending permitting approval, ACRES expects to remove the hazard in the fall of 2020.
“This is one of the biggest no-brain ecological exercises ever,” said Jerry Sweeten, ACRES board member, retired Manchester University biology professor and low-head dam removal expert. Sweeten, who led the charge in removing three low-head dams on the Eel River, is consulting on the project.
Removing low-head dams opens fish passageways and offers rivers and streams the ability to behave as they need to, unobstructed.
“If you take out the low-head dam, the stream knows what to do,” said Sweeten. “The science is good, predictable.” Sweeten predicts sampling on Cedar Creek before and after removing the dam will show the creek returns to natural integrity, equalizing distribution of species.
Though low-head dams appear harmless, even charming or alluring, they are dangerous, trapping unsuspecting paddlers or children in a forceful hydraulic boil created by powerful recirculating water.
“I don’t want to speak with one more mother who lost her child to a low-head dam accident. Let’s get this thing out so nobody gets killed here,” Sweeten said.
ACRES acquired the low-head dam on Cedar Creek as part of a bequest from Dr. Frederick Mackel in 2018. ACRES partnered with Purdue Fort Wayne, the University of Saint Francis and Sweeten’s Ecosystems Connections Institute to conduct pre-dam removal aquatic sampling of fish and mussels.
Funding for the project comes from the Lake and River Enhancement Program through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fish & Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Fish Passage Program. ACRES has submitted permit requests to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Natural Resources.
Cedar Creek is one of only three rivers in the state to be designated in Indiana’s Natural, Scenic and Recreational River System under the 1973 Act of the same name. ACRES helped the waterway earn the designation in 1976. The Cedar Creek Corridor is the largest forested corridor remaining in Allen County and one of four priority conservation areas for the land trust.
ACRES Land Trust, Indiana’s oldest and largest local land trust, protects 7,100 acres of natural and working land on 100 properties in the tri-state area, forever. The organization said 1,700 ACRES members make it possible to keep the vital places safe and offer 50 trail systems, open dawn to dusk.
