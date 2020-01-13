AUBURN — Kruse Plaza will be the site of The Entrepreneurs, Leaders, and Legends Conference 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The conference is designed to help business owners, church leaders, corporate teams, community leaders and emerging entrepreneurs in northeast Indiana find renewed focus in their vision for 2020, according to a news release for the event.
The conference lineup includes former NFL quarterback Heath Shuler, state Rep. Christy Stutzman, and local businessman John Kruse.
The event was created by former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman and entrepreneur, author and speaker Dave Kauffman as a way to bring leaders together in northeast Indiana.
“We saw the need for a space where the most brilliant minds in our region could come together to create fresh connections and walk away with increased focus and vision,” said Stutzman, who is a partner in Kruse Plaza along with Kruse and Jason Bontrager.
Participants will hear from the speakers on topics including: how to shift in business and maximize relationships; how to lead from a serving position versus a self-serving one; winning leadership principles; how to build, share and leave a legacy; the secrets to effectively communicating your messaging, and more.
The full lineup will include a surprise lunch panel and six featured speakers from Indiana and around the nation: Kauffman, Kruse, the Stutzmans, Shuler; leadership expert and trainer Luke Kuepfer; Do You Speak Bride CEO Wendy Rivera; son of Zig Ziglar and CEO Tom Ziglar; and WOWO Radio host Pat Miller. Comedian John Branyan will serve as emcee for the event.
“We’ve got some great folks coming to speak,” Kruse said. “It’s a live event. All the speakers are physically there.”
In his portion of the program, Kruse said, “What I’d like to cover is going to be what it really means to be an entrepreneur, to take chances, to try and pioneer things.”
He added that entrepreneurs fall into two categories.
“It’s the difference between wanting to be or being an entrepreneur and wanting to be or being a business owner and working for yourself,’” he said. “You can really put yourself in a bad spot if you don’t know the difference. … I’m participating to share what I’m learning and share my journey.”
“Whether it’s learning from the experience of someone who has gone before you or talking to the young person who reminds you of your original vision, connection is priceless,” said Kauffman,a co-founder of the event.
The conference is open to all ages. Tickets are priced at $197 each and $98.50 for students, with special pricing for groups. More about the conference and purchasing tickets is online at https://kruseplaza.com/ell/.
