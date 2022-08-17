BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern Community School District Board of Education got its first look at the 2023 budget Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said the budget is similar to the 2022 budget, which was advertised at $18.6 million. He said there are no major improvements planned for 2023, just routine building maintenance, including updating classrooms, replacing doors, HVAC maintenance and parking lot maintenance.
The district will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget during its Sept. 19 meeting at 7 p.m. before its adoption at the Oct. 17 meeting.
With the acquisition of five buses from the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative, the district had to update its bus replacement plan. The district purchased the buses from the cooperative after it announced it was no longer going to provide bus services to its students.
Due to a lack of interest, Riverdale and Butler elementary schools will not offer a Latch Key program this school year.
During the meeting, Conwell praised the students recent IREAD test scores. He said the district performed well above the 81.6% state average with an overall 92.3% passing rate — Riverdale Elementary 97.5% and Butler Elementary 88.2%. The IREAD results are for taken by third grade students.
The board also approved several resignations including: Lucas Chapman, Eastside art teacher; Maribel Avila, teacher aid, Butler Elementary; Natasha Tincher, teacher aid, Butler Elementary; Brittany Martin, Eastside food service; Erika Brock, teacher aid, Butler Elementary; Randi Theising, teacher aid, Butler Elementary; Megan Fennell, NEISEC teacher; Krista Marshal, NEISEC teacher; Kelsey Hartleroad, NEISEC teacher; Libby Zeeb, NEISEC teacher and Angie Smith, IMPACT teacher.
