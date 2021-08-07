FORT WAYNE — The Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast and Outstanding Teen scholarship competition is Sunday Aug. 8 at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Tickets are $15 each and $12 for ages 10 and under. Seating is general admission. The box office opens at 2 p.m. and doors open at 3:30 p.m. The Princess Talent Showcase will begin at 3:40 p.m. with the Miss and Outstanding Teen competitions beginning at 4. The event is open to the public.
Eighteen Miss candidates and 10 Outstanding Teen candidates will compete for the titles of Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast, Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen. The winners will spend the next year promoting their personal social impact initiative and serving the Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana area. In June 2022, the four young women will travel to Zionsville to represent the area as they compete for the titles of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen.
The Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast scholarship competitions are local affiliates to the Miss America organization. Miss America is the largest provider of scholarships for women in the country. The organization focuses on empowering women, building self-confidence and community service. The Miss America mission is “preparing great women for the world and preparing the world for great women.” This year the Miss America organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Miss candidate phases of competition are: private interview, social impact initiative presentation, on-stage interview, talent, and red carpet wear. The Outstanding Teen phases of competition are: private interview, lifestyle and fitness in activewear, talent, on-stage question, and evening gown.
Miss candidates are: Kaitlin Bestul of New Haven; Lindsey Brown of Wolcottville; Libbey Detcher of Leo; Elayna Hasty of Angola; Ella Hildebrand of Fort Wayne; Chloee Kline of Indianapolis; Grace Newell of Hudson; Jullianna Niebbia of Warsaw; Kathleen Peters of Avilla; Megan Riehle of Edgerton, Ohio; Sam Robbins of Indianapolis; Victoria Ruble of Noblesville; Abbey Russell of Fort Wayne; Emma Schneider of Gaston; Hannah Stombaugh of New Carlisle; Alayna Thornton of Fort Wayne; McKayla Tucker of Valparaiso; and Zaye Wide of Indianapolis.
Outstanding Teen candidates are Chloe Bollinger of South Whitley; Katelyn Joseph of Garrett; Danielle Kilgore of Garrett; JJ Kokonaing of Fort Wayne; Isabella Lange of Vincennes; Ruby Martin of Greenwood; Elena Matyas of Fort Wayne; Grace Miller of Fort Wayne; Amarra Nester of Corruna; and Ariana Patricio of Vincennes.
