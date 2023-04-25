AUBURN — DeKalb County’s DART transportation program is “headed in the right direction,” DeKalb County Council on Aging executive director Tracy Bell reported Monday.
Bell spoke to the DeKalb County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning and offered a report for the first quarter of the year.
She said the transportation program has 15 drivers.
“We’re still consistent,” she said.
“That’s what we had last quarter — kept all of them. They all seem to be very happy.”
Bell said the agency submitted a request in last year’s budget to purchase two low-floor minivans for 2023.
“We’re still waiting on those,” Bell said. “They said maybe June to August is probably when they expect delivery for that.”
Bell said two of the agency’s low-floor minivans will be sold in exchange for the new vehicles.
Bell said the agency also still is waiting to receive a Transit van.
“I’m guessing it’s coming soon. They keep telling me ‘next month, next month’ so maybe we’ll have a Transit soon,” Bell told the commissioners.
In its 2024 budget, the agency has requested another low-floor mini van and another medium Transit van. Bell said the current Transits are past the 150,000-mile mark.
“We can still drive them. We’re still making sure that they’re inspected, that everything passes,” she said. “We just don’t want to be stuck in this situation again where we order something and we get it three years later.”
The estimated project cost was $185,593, Bell said. The federal match of that amount is $149,275, with the council on aging’s local match of $37,318.
Addressing how the agency will procure those funds, Bell said she will go to each of its funders and ask for an increase.
“A lot of our funders have given for years and years and it’s been the same amount,” she said.
Bell said she will meet with town boards and elected officials and express the council on aging’s appreciation of past support, with the request that they consider giving a little more to meet the demands of increases and inflation.
“So that’s one thing I’m going to be doing this year is just a lot of roadwork, a lot of hitting the pavement and going to our funders and letting them know the situation that we’re in,” Bell said.
She said the agency also is looking at pursuing more grant opportunities.
“We have what we need to match, but we need to fund raise … We want to make our match and then fund raise to get ahead,” Bell explained.
Bell said she and transportation director Jenese Brown also have been going into schools, nursing homes and other facilities talking about DART and how they can utilize it.
“We want to make sure that they realize it’s for everybody. For some reason, people still think it’s for seniors and disabled,” Bell said.
Bell said first-quarter revenue was $21,901, up from $14,000 last quarter.
“The biggest increase was our punch cards,” Bell said, noting $11,397 in punch card sales for the first quarter.
Passenger trips totaled 4,790 for the first quarter, up from 4,379 the previous quarter and 4,444 in the third quarter of last year, Bell reported.
“We’ve definitely increased our rides,” she said. “It looks like we’re headed in the right direction, I think.”
Bell said the agency also has started offering day trips for senior groups.
“We’ve started doing trips like down to the Civic Theater. A lot of seniors don’t want to drive downtown Fort Wayne.
“They don’t want to drive at night, so we’ve started taking bus trips for like 12 down and we’ll take two buses and they pay for out-of-county round trip when they do that,” Bell said.
Bell said the agency also has a couple of other trip ideas for senior groups in mind.
“There’s all kinds of things that we can really do with that as long as we have a driver,” she added.
Bell said the agency will have to add a third part-time dispatch position “because we went from having three routes to having seven to eight routes per day,” she explained.
Bell said the agency also received funds to add tablets to the vehicles in its fleet.
“It helps track, it helps make better routes, it helps with dispatch … it just makes everything very streamlined, and it also allows us to take payment by credit card,” she said of the tablets.
Also Monday:
Auditor Susan Sleeper reported the county has received 101 horse-drawn buggy license registrations.
Commissioner Mike Watson was appointed to the DeKalb County Poka-Bache task force.
Highway superintendent Ben Parker reported the bridge deck on C.R. 60 for bridge #9 was poured Thursday and work is progressing.
