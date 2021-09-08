AUBURN — A public prayer vigil for the world and Afghanistan will take place Saturday from 8-9 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn.
Adam Reasner, pastor of St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn, is organizing the vigil. It will be led by clergy and laity from various churches, Reasner said. Several styles of prayer will be employed.
“Along with brief testimonies and simple songs, we will pray for Afghanistan, for refugees, military personnel, the church left behind and the Taliban,” Reasner said. “We will then turn the focus toward our own shores and pray for first responders and political leaders. The vigil will end with a candle lighting and The Lord’s Prayer.”
Explaining his motivation for the vigil, Reasner said, “My conversations of late are marked by a lot of somber tones and downturned faces. The news and internet provide plenty of fuel for the internal fire of angst people are feeling, but offer little to help to quench the soul. … My desire is to provide a space and a little leadership to help us, as a community, bring our concerns before the Lord and trust him with the weight of the world.”
