WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district is ready to allow students the opportunity to retrieve personal items that were left at school during the shut-down due to COVID-19.
Students also will be allowed to return school items, such as library books, textbooks, musical instruments and other school-related items.
At this time, students are asked to keep their Chromebooks, charging cables and wifi units as the district explores ways to engage students in learning opportunities over the summer, Superintendent Steve Teders said in a letter to district families.
“As a community, it is encouraging to see the outpouring of support for our students and staff members alike. Staying together, providing support, and looking out of one another provides us the opportunity to get through this pandemic,” Teders said.
“I am convinced we will be stronger as a community if we weather the storm together. Together … We are DeKalb! Stay safe and healthy.”
Middle and high school
Students must wear masks, either their own or provided, along with a provided bag to clean out lockers and transport items out of the building. Chromebooks and charging cables will not be collected. Only students will be allowed in the building to limit the number of individuals in the building at any one time. Students are asked to participate on the assigned day based on a student’s last name.
• Thursday, May 21 — A-F, 2:30-6:30 p.m.;
• Friday, May 22 — G-L, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Tuesday, May 26 — M-R, 10:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and
• Wednesday, May 27 — S-Z, 2:30–6:30 p.m.
Anyone who has symptoms of illness should not participate. Families with multiple last names can pick up for all students on the same day.
Elementary retrieval
Curbside pickup will take place. Students’ personal items left behind prior to school closure will be bagged and organized by staff members for curbside pick-up. This also will allow students to return school items such as media center books, textbooks, and other school items.
Chromebooks and charging cables will not be collected. Students should participate on the assigned day based on their last name.
• Tuesday, May 26, A-I, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.;
• Wednesday, May 27, J-R, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.;
• Thursday, May 28, S-Z, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.; and
• Friday, May 29 – Open, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. only.
Anyone who has symptoms of illness should not participate. Families with multiple last names can pick up for all students on the same day.
Teders said specific and more detailed information regarding the retrieval of student possessions will be provided Thursday by each building principal.
