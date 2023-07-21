Today
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Monday, July 24
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, July 25
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, July 26
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Thursday, July 27
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Educational series, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, July 28
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 4
Noon-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, McIntyre Place, 116 S. Jackson St., Auburn. For an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code auburnin or call (800)-733-2767. Al presenting donors will receive a $10 gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, Auburn Atrium.
Sunday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra and Auburn Community Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 14
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Parkview Health Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn. Provides access to health care to children from infants to 18 years. Walk in or schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
Tuesday, Aug. 22
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Thursday, Sept 21
7 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
