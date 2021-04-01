AUBURN — Metal Technologies of Auburn said Friday it has acquired AAASE’s Mexico machining operations in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, effective March 4.
The facility will do business going forward under the name of Metal Technologies Maquinados de SLP, with the existing management team remaining in place, a news release said.
“MTMS was one of our first and largest customers in Mexico. We knew the management team very well for many years, and the MTMS team was the critical part of the acquisition. In addition, MTMS’ ability to machine a wide size range of parts with complex operations and tight tolerances was complementary with our existing machining experience,” said MTI President and CEO Matthew Fetter.
“Growth of existing U.S. business lines is substantially strengthened by having a presence in Mexico,” said Nicholas D. Heiny, general counsel for MTI. “We view this as definitely a way to strengthen our U.S. presence by growing in Mexico.”
The new machining operation is about two miles from MTI’s four-year-old foundry in Mexico and in the same industrial park as large General Motors assembly plant for crossover vehicles, Heiny said.
Fetter added, “We believe customers benefit from casting and machining solutions close to their operations. MTI is the only company that can do this in Mexico as well as the USA. MTI recently completed a $100 million investment in San Luis Potosi of a world-class iron foundry to meet our strategic customers’ demand in Mexico. We are excited to gain the world-class technical expertise, experience, and competence of the MTMS team as a critical part of MTI’s long-term strategy.”
While some GM-related work may go to Mexico, it will be replaced by other U.S. orders, and no job losses will result in MTI’s plants in the U.S., Heiny said.
“We are looking to hire” at U.S. plants, Heiny said. The company has raised starting wages to $19 and offers competitive benefits, including a matching program for 529 college savings accounts, he added.
“This acquisition — combined with MTI’s casting capability in San Luis Potosi — uniquely positions MTI to provide a high-quality, low-cost, vertically integrated solution for iron and aluminum machined components in both the USA and Mexico. As the foundry and machining business is quickly evolving in North America, MTI has the platform to technically and commercially support our customers with a secure source of supply with a trusted partner,” Fetter concluded.
Founded in 1997 by Rick James, Metal Technologies is a family-owned manufacturer. MTI operates eight facilities, including iron foundries, machining and aluminum die casting along with its corporate headquarters in Auburn and sales office in Saltillo, Mexico.
Metal Technologies’ 1,300-plus employees serve a wide range of industries with more than 300,000 tons annually of cast and machined components, the company said.
Auburn is home to the largest share of MTI’s work force with 230 employees at its foundry on Auburn Drive and 70 at its headquarters on South Grandstaff Drive. Other locations are in Michigan, Minnesota and Tennessee.
The two Mexico operations employee about 250 people, Heiny said.
“The MTMS team is excited to be a part of the MTI family with its strong operational, quality and financially secure reputation in our industry. MTI has a long-term vision for growth in Mexico and the capital available to fund strategic opportunities in the future. In addition, MTI’s strong values and beliefs are an excellent match with our culture at this facility,” said Americo Cruz, general manager for Metal Technologies Maquinados de SLP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.