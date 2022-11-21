Butler Police seek applicants
for ‘Shop with a Cop’
BUTLER — The Butler Police Department is accepting applications for its “Shop with a Cop” program.
Applications may be picked up at the police department, 120 W. Main St. Applications are due by Monday, Dec. 5.
Any child under age 17 is eligible to apply. Eligible children must reside full-time within the City of Butler.
The child must be present on the shopping day in order to shop. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on shopping day.
Applications must be filled out completely and include a valid phone number. Applicants must provide copy of a current utility bill to show proof of residency in Butler.
Additional questions may be directed to the police department at 868-2171.
Auburn leaf pick-up
program continues
AUBURN — The City of Auburn’s leaf pick-up program is under way.
The city is divided up into two sections for leaf pick-up; those living east of Cedar Creek and those living west of Cedar Creek.
This year’s schedule includes:
Week of Nov. 21 — West of Cedar Creek
Week of Nov. 28 — East of Cedar Creek
Please do not mix brush into the leaves. This can damage the leaf vacuum.
Do not pile leaves around any poles and signs.
Only one pass will be made on each street the week of your pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.