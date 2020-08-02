ASHLEY — A woman suffered an injury in a golf cart crash Saturday at 7:51 p.m. south of Ashley, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Priscilla L. Christian, 47, of Ashley was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment of head pain and “road rash” abrasions.
She was riding in a 1995 EzGo golf cart driven by Craig W. Christian, 43, of Ashley, who was not injured. Police said Craig Christian was driving westbound in the 3100 block of C.R. 4 when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the front-seat passenger, Priscilla Christian, to be ejected from her seat and strike the roadway. A police report said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Ashley police and fire department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.