AUBURN — The Auburn Water Department is reminding customers to protect their water meters and supply piping from freezing during frigid winter temperatures.
Customers can avoid drafts on meters and piping by repairing broken windows and keeping garage doors closed. The water department recommends placing space heaters and installing insulating products, such as pipe insulation and heat tape, in unheated areas where freezing could occur. Running a trickle of water at a faucet also can prevent freeze-ups.
The Water Department is not responsible for damage to the water meter or supply piping due to freeze-up. Frozen meter charges are applied directly to the customer’s account. Residential frozen-meter charges start at $242. Anyone who has questions may contact the Auburn Water Department at 925-5711.
