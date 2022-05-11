AUBURN — Local letter carriers will be doing double duty on Saturday as they will be collecting non-perishable food items along with delivering the mail.
The annual National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) event returns after a two-year hiatus as COVID-19 was prevalent in 2020 and 2021. The event, a way for local postal carriers to give back, has been in existence for 30 years, with the Auburn U.S. Post Office participating for the past 27 years.
The Auburn Post Office started collecting food items for local food pantries in 1994. That first year, 6,850 pounds of food was collected. In 2019, the local letter carriers collected 10,733 pounds. To date, the local office has collected 272,413 pounds.
Harold Spiess, a local letter carrier who helps to organize the event, said when delivery bags are handed out to put food in, the letter carriers receive a significant amount of food.
This week, letter carriers will be delivering reminder cards and bags as they tend to their regular routes.
“Rain or shine, the food will be collected,” he said.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country’s largest one-day food drive, which provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need. Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of mail on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their routes.
Locally, food will be divided between Catholic Charities/RSVP and Sonshine Ministries. The Heimach Center (Council on Aging) and Quiet Knight will also receive a portion of the donated items.
