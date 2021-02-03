AUBURN — Eligible community members can register for COVID-19 vaccines at Eckhart Public Library, through a partnership with the library, Indiana Library Federation, and Indiana State Department of Health.
Library staff members are trained to assist the community through this process while maintaining the library’s privacy standards. The process is entirely computer-based. By offering assistance, the library hopes to make the process less stressful and to assist those who have limited internet access.
Those who are eligible, according to standards set by the Indiana Department of Health, can contact or come to the library for assistance in registering. Library staff members are happy to communicate with people in person, over email, over the phone, or through social media. The process will start with going through the current eligibility options to see if it is possible to register. Once that has been determined, the library staff will go through the registration process.
“At Eckhart Public Library, we’re glad we get to lend a hand to people who need to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Assistant Director Jenny Kobiela Mondor. “It fits right into our goal to serve the community’s needs, and our friendly, well-trained staff is happy to help. While we didn’t anticipate a pandemic when we designed the changes to the Main Library, our upgraded technology infrastructure and facilities are set up to make many tasks, including registering for the vaccine, as safe and simple as possible.”
The library recommends reaching out before asking to set up a one-on-one appointment in person. They will be able to ascertain the eligibility and length of wait in the online registration process over the phone or through messenger. People with questions may contact the library at 925-2414, ext. 120, or info@epl.lib.in.us, as staff are trained to navigate reliable information and connect the community to resources and options.
