ROME CITY — An Indiana native will close out the 2023 Shepherd’s Summer Concert Series Friday with “Purple Reign,” the top Prince tribute performance in Las Vegas.
Musician Jason Tenner will bring his award-winning show to Sylvan Cellars Event Center in Rome City.
Tenner said he was born in Indianapolis and has performed as Prince since 1997. He has toured the United States, Canada and Guam, but until now, has not played a concert in Indiana.
“I like to get around the country. I’ve played in Aurora, Illinois, but not in Indiana,” Tenner said.
Tenner has an impressive musical resume. He is a singer and songwriter, plays multiple instruments, records, has his own musical catalog, and has been influenced by a mix of funk, neo soul, pop and rock.
Tribute shows for artists from the 1960s through the 1990s are enjoying a rising popularity with fans. So why do talented entertainers want to imitate someone else?
“It’s because a lot of artists are gone now or not touring,” Tenner said. “It’s the novelty of it and the nostalgia and the experience. It was classic rock at first, as far back as The Doors.”
Tenner said the appeal for the tribute artist is the quest to create the performance to be as close as possible to the original artist, right down to the voice, the mannerisms, the stage presence, and how to play an instrument in the same style.
“It’s the novelty of it,” Tenner said. “How close can you get?”
That doesn’t mean there’s fakery in a “Purple Reign” performance.
“‘Purple Reign’ is 100% a live show,” Tenner said. “We play the instruments. There are no recordings, no voice tracks. We stay true to the songs, so let’s ‘Go Crazy.’”
Sylvan Cellars owner Rachel Schermerhorn is excited to lure such a high-quality performer away from Las Vegas to Rome City for the summer concert series, now in its third year.
Concerts at Sylvan Cellars began in 2021, when Schermerhorn had approached a band called “Low Cash” to do a concert at the restored historic barn.
In 2022, she teamed up with Tom Shepherd of Shepherd’s Family Auto Group and Live Nation for the series, which featured two country acts, one classic rock act, and one pop music act.
Live Nation handles prices and contract riders for the artists on stage size, sound and lighting requirements, Schermerhorn said.
“I like to do it (concerts) for our community,” Schermerhorn said. “All the food trucks are local.”
Local non-profits raise funds by working in various booths at the concerts.
Schermerhorn thinks the appeal of tribute bands is because concert-goers can have the live experience of hit-makers from the past, citing Journey and AC/DC tributes as popular shows.
“It’s the fun of bringing the artist back for people who never saw the real artist in concert,” she said. “It keeps them around and it’s a fun concert with lower ticket prices.”
Tributes also call up songs for fans that have adolescent memories attached.
“Nostalgia is a way of resurrecting the hits and the memories from a dance,” Schermerhorn said.
“Purple Reign” will take the stage Friday, Sept. 8, and is suitable for all ages. Doors open at 5 p.m. Local band “Los Galaxy” will play from 6-8 p.m., and “Purple Reign” goes onstage at 9 p.m.
General admission tickets are $35 per person, regardless of age. To buy tickets, go to: eventbrite.com/e/purple-reign-the-prince-tribute-show-shepherds-summer-concert-series-tickets-677564873777?aff=erelexpmlt.
The concert is outdoors on the ground of Sylvan Cellars, with multiple food trucks and drink tents. Concert-goers should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for seating. The concert will happen, rain or shine.
No alcohol may be carried into the concert from outside. All alcohol must be purchased through Sylvan Cellars. Fans may carry in a small, empty cooler to store drinks bought at the bars on the premises. Weapons are prohibited.
