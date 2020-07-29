AUBURN — National recording artist Todd Allen Herendeen will perform Saturday at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater during the 12th annual Concert Under the Stars fundraiser for Serenity House Inc.
Herendeen’s concert, Tribute to The Legends of Music, will begin at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free and donations will be accepted. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be suggested.
The theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn. Call 927-8902 for more information.
