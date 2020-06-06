GARRETT — Garrett High School’s graduating class will have special memories of 2020, including Thursday’s parade and Friday’s virtual commencement ceremony.
Seniors and up to 15 guests apiece were invited to the school in late May to participate in a personal graduation ceremony with Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver, guidance counselor Ryan Hathaway and other school officials.
Family members watched in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium while Smith read the name of each graduate, who walked across the stage to receive a diploma from Weaver. Photos were taken for inclusion in the virtual ceremony.
“We couldn’t possibly replace all the things they did not get to do at the end of their senior year, but we could make the graduation ceremony more intimate and personal,” Smith said. “That is why we chose to video each graduate separately during private appointments.
“When they reflect back on their senior year and tell stories, I hope their graduation ceremony is one of the best moments they share in the story.”
Class president and valedictorian Cole Bergman, salutatorian Payton Warfield and class vice president Sydney West were featured in speeches.
“I never imagined I would be speaking to you through a recording because of a pandemic,” West said. “It saddens me that I cannot say this to you in person. ... Despite what is going on in the world right now, one thing is certain; all of us are turning the page and moving to the next chapter of our lives. ... We are graduates. Most importantly, we are Garrett.”
Salutatorian Payton Warfield thanked parents, coaches, teachers and friends for making Garrett High School special.
“We all sit here today with big dreams,” Warfield said. “Some dream of fancy cars and homes. Others dream of the perfect job or the perfect life. I ask you all to look past the materialistic things in life that we all get so swept up in and search for a meaning,” she continued. “Look for something that will fill you with joy.”
“Reach for the stars. Make good decisions,” Bergman said. “Most importantly, though, remember your roots. No matter where we end up, we will always be Railroaders. We’re all in this together, and no matter what, Garrett will always be our home.”
