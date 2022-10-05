AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is accepting applications for this year's Shop with a Cop program.
To apply, visit ci.auburn.in.us/public-safety/police. Once on the site, scroll down to shop with a cop and click apply now, then follow application directions.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. Those applying must be residents of Auburn.
