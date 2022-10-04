An official ribbon-cutting with the DeKalb Chamber Partnership was held Tuesday morning at Bernadette’s Hair Salon’s new location 100 N. Clark St. in Auburn. Pictured from left are Randy Wooldridge, vice president of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership board; Courtney Timberlin, Machaela Smith, Brittany Sebastian, Ukena Adams, Brenda Warstler, Kylie Webb and Kim Rufner. The salon will have an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.