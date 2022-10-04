AUBURN — With 45 days to move her business, Ukena Adams, owner of Bernadette’s Hair Salon, was left scrambling to find a new location earlier this summer.
The forced move, due to the sale of Westedge Mall, opened up opportunities for the business along with additional space.
Adams purchased a building at 100 N. Clark St. on the east side of Auburn and began renovations to the building within days. The new building afforded her additional space she didn’t have before, allowing her to bring on an esthetician — a service she didn’t offer at her former location.
Adams said she had to totally redo the interior of the facility.
“I didn’t get much sleep over those 45 days,” she said.
She said everyone loves the new location.
“It is so much more peaceful,” Adams said.
Adams purchased the business from long time owner, Brenda Warstler — who continues to cut hair at the new location — in August 2019.
With the remodel complete, a ribbon-cutting with the DeKalb Chamber Partnership was held on Tuesday morning to celebrate the official opening of the salon. The public is invited to an open house on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The open house will feature food and refreshments, Kona Ice truck, free gifts and drawings for gift baskets.
The new salon features individual rooms for each of the six stylists, including Adams’ daughter, Karmin Adams, who will finish beautician and cosmetology classes in December. Ukena is the salon’s nail technician with a selection of over 1,200 shades of polish and powders.
Stylists include: Courtney Timberlin, Machaela Smith, Brittany Sebastian, Warstler and Kylie Webb. Kim Rufner is the salon’s esthetician.
The salon also offers a small boutique featuring Storyline Clothing and retail hair products.
The salon is open Monday through Saturday. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call 333-0505.
