AUBURN — The City of Auburn announced the promotion of Kathryn Sattison on Thursday.
Sattison was promoted to the position of business development coordinator for Auburn Essential Services.
She has been with the city since 2005 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University. She formerly held the position of utility billing manager.
“We are all excited to have Kathryn on our team,” said Susan Geyer, head of AES. “I have always admired Kathryn’s work ethic and willingness to help where she can. She will bring her relentless pursuit of knowledge, professionalism, extreme organization and vast knowledge of our current systems and billing to our team.”
