Passenger complains of leg pain following wreck
BUTLER — A Hicksville, Ohio man complained of leg pain following a single-vehicle accident at 5:40 p.m. Monday on C.R. 40 south of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to a crash report, Chase Pask, 20, of Hicksville, was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment.
Police said Pask was a passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Aundrea McCain, 16, of Hicksville. McCain was not injured, according to the crash report.
Police said McCain was driving west on C.R. 40 approaching the railroad tracks east of the C.R. 61 intersection. McCain reportedly told police she was moving at 55-60 mph.
Due to the vehicle speed and road character of the crossing, police said the front end of McCain's vehicle slammed down on the roadway, causing her to lose control.
The vehicle slid into the ditch on the north end of the roadway, coming to rest with all four tires still on the roadway. Pask was sitting in the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
The Equinox sustained damage to a tire and under body.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.