FORT WAYNE — The Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana has appointed four northeast region leaders to serve on the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission.
The event took place at Promenade Park in Fort Wayne.
Elected to serve two-year terms are DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson, Huntington Mayor Richard Strick, Alan Tio, CEO of Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation and Keith Gillenwater, CEO of Grow Wabash County.
Unique in the state, the caucus is comprised of mayors and commissioners from 11 northeast Indiana counties working together to provide a forum for the discussion of common issues and multi-jurisdictional challenges, and serves as a partner and sounding board for leaders from other sectors.
The number of the caucus’ appointments was expanded from two to four with signing of Senate Enrolled Act 344 which provides $30 million in funding for the Commission. The new appointments are chosen from the Northeast Region Local Economic Development Organizations. Watson and Strick are also mayors and commissioners caucus officers.
“There is much work to be done by the Strategic Development Commission over the next two years. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Commissioner Watson, Mayor Strick, and our LEDO partners from Wabash (Mr. Gillenwater) and Kosciusko (Mr. Tio) counties as part of this work,” said Ron Turpin, Strategic Development commission chair.
In its role as the conduit between the state and northeast Indiana, the commission will advocate for and defend the $15 million annual funding stream, providing the region’s stakeholders with a reliable mechanism for pursuing the five-year strategic plan goals of expanding the regional labor pool by positioning northeast Indiana as a premier location to live in the Midwest, strengthening the existing quantity and quality of the regional labor force and meeting growing residential housing demand by optimizing land use, building out necessary infrastructure and increasing density.
The caucus said the process requires ongoing, active collaboration between the commission (as the overseeing body) and regional and local economic development organizations as the executing bodies. The region and its leadership are well-positioned to translate this strategic plan into a brighter, more prosperous economic future for northeast Indiana. The region faces significant challenges. The purpose of the commission is to tackle these barriers to economic growth, Northeast Indiana has a long and successful history of working together as a region.
More information is available at neisdc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.