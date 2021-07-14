AUBURN — As vaccination uptake rates for COVID-19 continue to fall, the number of people being affected by the virus is on the rise again in DeKalb County.
Over the first 14 days of the month, 54 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the DeKalb County Health Department. This week, 21 cases have been reported, with the majority of the cases hitting those 50 and younger.
There has been one case reported in those 11-20, five between the ages of 21 and 30, two between the ages of 31 and 40, 10 between the age of 41-50, one between the age of 51-60 and one between age 61-70.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 4,538 and the total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 78 since March 24, 2020.
“This is a bump, not a surge,” said Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County Health Officer.
Souder said cases may be higher as those in the 20-40 age group may not be bothering with getting tested if they aren’t very sick.
He is encouraging everyone to get tested if they feel sick and to get vaccinated to help stop this bump in cases.
Although there is currently no confirmed cases of the India Delta variant in the county, Souder believes it is probably among us. The variant is a more highly contagious variant and is easily spread between those who aren’t vaccinated.
Vaccinations locally are offered at Kroger, Walmart and the DeKalb County Health Department. To find other locations visit vaccines.gov.
The health department urges residents to continue to practice good hygiene and staying home if you aren’t feeling well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.