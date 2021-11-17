WATERLOO — DeKalb High School world bio students donated food to Warm-A-Heart food pantry in Waterloo and the County Line Church of God food pantry on the Auburn campus Friday as the culmination of a project, Global Grit.
Freshmen students in Isaiah Mortoff and Christina Lapham’s project-based learning class have been examining nutrition. In biology, the students learned about how food breaks down in the body by studying essential biological macromolecules. In world geography, students have been exploring human population on a global scale and the characteristics of rising human population.
At the beginning of the project, students wrote an essay for the New York Times STEM Writing Contest by researching a topic in the Global Grit theme, such as the long term effects of vaping, the impact of caffeine on the body, and anorexia’s impact on the brain. Students will submit their work in early spring for the competition.
Students received a $500 dollar grant from the DeKalb Central Foundation and $250 grant from Walmart as part of the project. In teams, students prepared a grocery list for a family of four over the course of three days with a budget of $100 per team.
Teams had to create a menu of three meals per day as well as calculate the nutritional value of each meal. Students also considered the caloric intake per meal as well as the amount of food groups used over the course of the plan.
“It was a mountain of a task but the students enjoyed the challenge. One of the teams also made a vegan-friendly menu while other teams really executed their learning about lipids, fats, proteins and carbohydrates,” Lapham said in a news release.
After grocery lists were finalized, the students shopped at Walmart in Auburn for all of the food items as well as a bonus of $250 in toiletries. As they shopped, the students also were earning an hour of community service, which is a requirement for DeKalb’s New Tech learning pathway.
“The anchor of the event definitely put a smile on the students’ faces as they delivered all of the groceries to the Warm-A-Heart food pantry in Waterloo and the County Line Church of God food pantry on the Auburn campus,” Lapham said.
“At the end of the trip, students were asked what the best part of the event was and it was a unanimous response that donating the food to charity for people in need made it very meaningful. Thanks again to DeKalb Central Foundation and Walmart for their gracious donations.”
