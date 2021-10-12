AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has added ties and scarves to its Library of Things for those in need.
A collection of scarves and ties have been donated to the library by members of the community. With this donation, others will be able to dress for job interviews, more formal events or other situations with confidence, library staff said.
“We are very grateful to be offering this special collection to anyone who may need a tie or extra accessory for things like job interviews or important meetings,” said public service manager Darcy Armstrong.
A library card is not required to check out these items. There is no due date on the ties and scarves and the library asks that those borrowing them return them when they are done. All items will be laundered after they are returned.
While the collection has ties and scarves with a variety of colors and patterns, it is limited. Any donations of similar professional attire to the library would be appreciated.
For those looking to donate or check out any of the items, visit the library or call 925-2414, ext. 120.
