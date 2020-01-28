I read a quote by Mandy Hale that said: “Refuse to lower your standards to accommodate an ex who refuses to raise theirs.” These are powerful words, but a common complaint with co-parenting.
An ex isn’t co-parenting respectfully and responsibly, so why should you? You should because that is the standard you want to set. Remember the whole goal for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting is to co-parent in a way that has the least amount of negative impact to your child(ren). In a way that they don’t fear.
Pam Leo also wrote a co-parenting quote saying: “Co-parent your children in a way that they won’t have to recover from.” This, too, is so powerful.
It is my hope that you see the value and responsibility in your co-parenting relationship and journey, because it will be much harder to make changes if you don’t get real and recognize what those changes need to be. If you do not take steps to make changes toward respectful and responsible co-parenting, you will not be able to move from where you are.
Recognize that it takes a lot more energy and effort to be a difficult co-parent than to be a respectful and responsible co-parent, working toward the common goal of raising happy, healthy and well-adjusted children. If you are not sure where to begin, start with the four formula parts and know that it is never too late for change to your co-parenting situation. Stay hopeful and positive and begin making efforts for change.
Serious self-reflection is needed about what you might be able to do to change things and, again, you must be honest about where change is needed. As an example, if drop-off and pick-up is where change is needed, because it may be drama-filled and disrespectful, then apply the formula parts to that area of your co-parenting.
Drop-off and pick-up happens as soon as the separation or divorce process begins and so kind of sets a tone for the journey, if it is less than respectful and responsible, and that is just one area of co-parenting that your children will be involved in.
This is why it is so important from the get-go to put a standard in place and to begin your journey being civil to your ex. You don’t have to like them to be civil to them ... for your child(ren), right?
I hope you all have a great week.
