AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting a drive-through, free flu vaccine clinic and food drive on Friday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn..
The vaccine available will be for adults only, 18 years of age and older. Information is listed below regarding free flu vaccine for DeKalb County school-age children and their families..
A quadrivalent vaccine will be administered at the drive-through clinic. Vaccinations will be given until 2 p.m. or the supply is gone.
Due to last-minute planning, the drive-through will be modified this year. Participants will enter the fairgrounds on 18th Street, register, receive their vaccination in the arm (please remember to wear short sleeves) and drive away. Organizers ask that all who come through wear masks.
For those interested, freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
The drive-through clinic is supported by the DeKalb County Homeland Security, the Curiosity Shop in Garrett and the DeKalb County Fair Association.
The Health Department is also hosting free flu-only vaccine clinics for DeKalb County school-age children and their families on the dates and times listed below. Appointments are required for these clinics, and no walk-ins will be accepted. Call 925-2220 to schedule an appointment. Health officials ask that anyone over the age of 8 wear a face mask and that everyone maintain social distancing.
Clinic dates and times:
• Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2:15–6 p.m.;
• Tuesday Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Thursday Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and
• Thursday Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
