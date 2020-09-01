Officers arrest 13
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 13 people from Aug. 25-31, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Shane Egly, 23, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested Aug. 25 at 3:01 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Pressler, 32, of the 600 block of Hawpatch, LaGrange, was arrested Aug. 25 at 7:47 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jaykob Levitz, 24, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 26 at 2:14 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Malik Berry, 23, of the 200 block of Cockerel Street, Houston, Texas, was arrested Aug. 26 at 12:55 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Nathanael Collins, 37, of the 4300 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 26 at 9:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Steven Tieman, 39, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested Aug. 28 at 8:14 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of possession of meth, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Miguel Cuevas, 18, of the 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 28 at 10:05 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jose Fuentes, 45, of the 1800 block of Woodview Drive, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 29 at 12:20 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lynx Bridegan, 28, of the 6200 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe, was arrested Aug. 29 at 1:32 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant for a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Taylor, 23, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested Aug. 29 at 2:38 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of criminal recklessness as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mark Burton, 55, of the 7700 block of Verona Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 29 at 4:56 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mitchell Riley, 32, of the 1700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 30 at 8:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.
Jason George, 36, listed in jail records as a resident of the 300 block of West High Street, Hicksville, but listed in court records as an Angola resident, was arrested Aug. 31 at 11:10 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.