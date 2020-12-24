Santa Claus helped the Auburn Police Department deliver gifts to 12 families with 26 children Monday night. Last week, officers met parents of those families for the annual Shop With a Cop event at Walmart in Auburn. Parents picked out gifts for their children, then shopped for groceries to help with their Christmas dinners. Bio-One supplied a box truck to deliver the presents. Other sponsors and donors were The James Foundation, Pizza Hut, Lions Club, Beacon Federal and Walmart.
