AUBURN — More lights, more neighborhoods and more holiday cheer that’s what’s on tap for this year’s Christmas Roll.
The Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club is hoping to take last year’s successful event and build on it this year.
Callie McDougald, a member of the Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club, said last year’s event, which replaced the annual Christmas Stroll, was a big hit.
“We had quite a few families come out from neighboring communities,” she said.
This year’s Christmas Roll will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 6. The Christmas Roll begins at the Greenhurst Executive Suites, 1710 N. Main St., Auburn.
“We are excited we have more neighborhoods this year,” she said. “We had three additional neighborhoods approach us and we reached out to others.”
This year’s event will take visitors through six Auburn neighborhoods, giving families the opportunity to enjoy the decorated houses.
McDougald said one of the neighborhoods will also be decorating with luminaries for the event.
New to this year’s event is a poker scavenger run and a vehicle decorating contest each night. The poker run is $20 a person with participants picking up a token at each neighborhood before returning to Greenhurst Executive Suites to be dealt a poker hand. The winning hand each night will wins 50% of the total proceeds.
The winning decorated car each night will receive four tickets to NCG Theater.
McDougald said the added events are just another fun way for families to participate.
“It was fun to see a lot of families making it a tradition last year,” she said.
Donations will be accepted as people begin the route at Greenhurst Executive Suites with proceeds going to RSVP’s Share the Warmth program. Maps will be provided at the beginning of the route.
Hot chocolate will be provided by 9th Street Brew coffee house and popcorn will be available while supplies last.
