AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County said Friday it has awarded six grants totaling $22,500 for the third quarter of 2020.
The foundation accepts proposals and awards grants from several funds through a competitive process. Applicants submit grant proposals through the Community Foundation’s website. The grant committee reviews all submissions and makes recommendations to the board of directors based on funding availability and other grant criteria.
Grant recipients announced Friday are:
• Auburn Parks & Recreation Department — $2,000 for the 2020 Halloween Walk;
• Butler Youth Evangelistic Association Inc. — $5,000 for operating expenses;
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana — $3,000 for DeKalb County resident client services;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools — $5,000 for the Career Development Program;
• Hearten House — $2,500 for operating expenses; and
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry — $5,000 for meat processing fees.
While organizations are welcome to submit their proposals at any time, grants are awarded quarterly. The foundation asks organizations to plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs. The last quarterly deadline for 2020 is Oct. 1. The grant committee meets after quarterly deadlines to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 60 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
The foundation said it would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. For more information on how to apply for a Community Foundation of DeKalb County grant, applicants may visit the Foundation’s website at CFDeKalb.org or contact Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.
