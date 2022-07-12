AUBURN — With growth in the offing on the north side of S.R. 8 west of Interstate 69, the City of Auburn administration is taking steps to annex 213 acres of land divided between three tracts.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and members of the city administration were on hand at Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting to share the city’s vision and ask for approval from the commissioners to move forward. The county owns 46.8 acres that borders I-69.
Ley said the city already had signed petitions from the other two property owners. Parkview Health owns the largest chunk at 76.8 acres, with plans of constructing a new hospital on the ground beginning in 2023.
A triangle section of land, at 55.7 acres, belongs to the west of Potter Drive, is owned by Keith Dedrick of CCG Corporate Commercial Group. Ley said there are development plans in place for the Parkview property and Dedrick’s property.
“Parkview plans on turning dirt in 2023 and we want to be ahead of that,” Ley said.
In annexing the land, Ley said they are also looking at expanding an existing TIF district in the area.
The commissioners agreed unanimously Monday to sign the petition for annexation. In doing so, the city will take over maintenance of Potter Drive, which leads to the DeKalb County Community Corrections building.
With approval, Ley said the city also has interest in the property owned by the county, which features a large pond.
“The city is very interested in the property with the pond. We would like to include it with our city’s park system,” he said. “We see the land as valuable for park land. We can see it as a premiere park for the city.”
“There is no downside to annexing the pond,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
Watson said he would also be in favor of the city taking ownership of the county-owned property.
“I would like to work something out with them. They have been great partners,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson in regards to working out a deal with the city on purchasing the land.
The process of annexing the land is in the beginning stages as it has to be approved by the Auburn Common Council. The expansion of the TIF district would have to be done by the Auburn Redevelopment Commission.
Ley said he is hoping to have the expansion of the TIF district complete by the end of the year.
With the annexation, there are no plans at this time on changing the existing zoning, which is a mixture of agriculture, light industrial and general commercial.
Before wrapping up his presentation, Ley told commissioners he would be in touch with them about purchasing the land on the east end of the annexation.
