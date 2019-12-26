AUBURN — Looking back at his 20 years in office, three accomplishments stand out for Auburn Mayor Norman Yoder.
When he retires Dec. 31, Yoder will count Auburn Essential Services, Rieke Park and sewage treatment improvements as achievements he calls “game-changers.”
Auburn Essential Services is nearing 15 years as the city-owned provider of internet, telephone and television content.
The project began in response to a local industry’s need for high-speed internet service to operate its nationwide data center.
Yoder said he listened to requests from Cooper Industrial Products for six months before deciding to move ahead.
First, he said, he called private internet providers and begged them to solve Cooper’s problem. He said they declined because they could not see it as profitable.
“We had to come up with a way to solve it ourselves,” Yoder said. “I was very hesitant to go into that, because it was fraught with many risks — politically, financially, technology-wise, you name it. There were a lot of challenges there through that process.”
Just as Auburn moved forward, Cooper was sold, and the city had to convince its new owners, Cooper-Standard Automotive, to use the broadband service, he said.
“It wasn’t easy. There were some headwinds in Indianapolis,” as the city’s plan faced regulatory opposition, Yoder added.
“The (Gov. Mitch) Daniels administration did not think cities and municipal electric companies should be involved in that technology,” Yoder said. “They threw up roadblocks, but thanks to my Democratic friends in the Legislature, it didn’t happen.”
Though Yoder is a Republican, he needed help from Democratic state legislators to block a proposed rule that would have prevented cities from starting internet services.
At the local level, sledding was smoother.
“It never became a political football that we shouldn’t do this. It never became a divisive issue,” Yoder said. “Maybe it was my leadership, Maybe it was the openness. Maybe it was the need. Maybe it was the progressiveness of the community.”
As Auburn created its fiber-optic broadband network, Yoder said, “To my knowledge we were the only community that did what we did.”
He added, “There were several others that tried and failed.” Some borrowed too much money, while Auburn borrowed only $3.5 million, he said.
Before becoming mayor in 2000, Yoder had started a construction business, skating rink and restaurant in Auburn. He took the same gradual approach to Auburn Essential Services that he had used in his business career.
Auburn Essential Services kept its cash flow positive by first extending service to the largest users — Cooper, then other industries, schools, the hospital and library.
“We generated income off that and, through retained earnings, we basically built the system out over about five or six years to all the electric users,” Yoder said.
Internet service was extended to homeowners one zone of the city at a time, followed by telephone and finally video content.
“It was profitable, basically, all the way through, because we grew as we could afford to grow,” Yoder said.
The city uses its fiber network to read electric meters and this year added remote-read water meters.
Now, Auburn Essential Services is extending to neighboring Garrett, where Auburn will provide the content and Garrett will own its fiber lines.
“It’s been a game- changer for a lot of reasons in our community — from operation of the city to quality of life for the residents,” Yoder said about Auburn Essential Services.
“We’ve been a gigabit community for a long time. It’s a buzzword,” he added.
“We came into the 21st century on the cutting edge, through the work of Chris Schweitzer and many others to be successful,” he said. Schweitzer manages Auburn Essential Services and its parent, the Auburn Electric utility.
“It’s been a good success,” Yoder concluded. “Technology-wise, we’re in a very envious spot, and we solved it a bit differently than everybody else did.”
Rieke Park
When Yoder took office, Rieke Park was vacant land on the city’s northwest side that had been donated by the Rieke family for use as a park.
A proposal to use a tax on restaurant meals to pay for building the park had been rejected, and the project had stalled.
Yoder took on a challenge to bring the community together, and a campaign raised $3 million in private donations to build the park without raising taxes.
Featuring ball diamonds, a fishing pond, trails and a lodge, the 54-acre park doubled Auburn’s park acreage.
The park continued growing this year with a trail expansion and a new fishing pier.
Cleaning the creek
As Yoder arrived at City Hall, he soon found the city facing an order from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to eliminate overflows of untreated sewage into Cedar Creek.
The overflows occurred during heavy rains, when the city’s sanitary sewers diverted excess water directly into the creek, bypassing the wastewater treatment plant at the city’s south edge because the volume of water would have overwhelmed the plant.
“We were looking at a $40 million bill to solve the problem,” Yoder said, over an estimated span of 20 years.
Now, the project is nearly complete, and the expense has been reduced to $28 million “through a lot of creative designing .. .and just some luck,” Yoder said.
As the project’s major element, Auburn needed an $18 million expansion of the wastewater treatment plant.
Good fortune came when Auburn qualified for a $5 million federal stimulus grant during the nation’s recovery from the recession. The grants went to projects that were ready to start immediately, and Auburn fit the bill.
The overall project required an 80% increase in sewage rates, but thanks to the federal grant, Auburn never needed a proposed second rate increase that would have taken the increase to 95%, Yoder said.
The sewer rate increase was the only one needed during Yoder’s 20 years. The city also saw only one water rate increase and one electricity rate increase in those two decades, he said.
“We’ve got a sewer lining project we need and one more separation to do, and we’re probably home free” with the combined sewer overflow project, Yoder said. The separation will be in the north central area of the city — including Union, 5th and 6th streets. A sewer will be lined along East 7th Street.
“I get credit for a lot of stuff, but a lot of the ideas and a lot of the creative engineering came through Steve Bruns and Steve Klein,” the former and current city engineers, along with former wastewater treatment plant superintendent Dave Lochner and Schweitzer and his team for Auburn Essential Services, the mayor said.
