AUBURN — The Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H Club conducted its monthly meeting July 8 at the Jackson Township Community Building.
The club celebrated its senior members: Kristen Forti, Colton Close, Dylan LaRowe, J.D. Shearer, Kendall Lounds, Tyson Rowe and Paige Allen.
The meeting also included a demonstration on the topic of good 4-H judging versus bad 4-H judging. The demonstration helped members prepare for summer judging.
The club’s next meeting will be Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
