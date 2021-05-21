Waterloo Grant Township Public Library is at 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, phone 837-4491. Hours are: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Weekly Programs
• Virtual Craft — Tuesday, 2 p.m., posted on the library’s Facebook page;
• Story Time — Thursday, 10 a.m., socially distanced, outdoors weather permitting;
• Yoga — Thursday, 6-7 p.m., free and socially distanced; waiver required; bring a mat and a water bottle.
Summer Reading
June 1-30. Programs will be outside, weather permitting.
• Mondays, take and make craft bag pick-up;
• Tuesdays, 1 p.m., craft;
• Wednesdays, 10 a.m., programs;
• Thursdays, 10 a.m., storytime.
Cemetery Walk
Presented by the Dekalb County Indiana Genealogy Society, June 14, 6 p.m. Rain date is June 15 at 6 p.m. More information to follow.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Read any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before kindergarten. Sign up at the library. Participants are encouraged to ask for the library’s shelf of suggested books.
COVID vaccine help
Assistance is available for anyone needing support in scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination. Patrons should come to the library during normal business hours.
Auto renewals
Items not returned will automatically renew on their due date.
Items may not be eligible for an auto renewal in these instances:
• the item is needed for a hold; or
• the maximum amount of item renewals has been met.
If you have given the library your email address, you will be notified when your items have been successfully renewed, or if they were unable to be renewed.
Patrons still will accrue fines if items are returned late after all renewals have been exhausted.
Non-resident student library cards
The library still is offering free student cards. Parents and legal guardians can bring their children who are schooled within DeKalb County to sign up for their free student cards.
Proof of address is required as well as a parent’s photo ID.
Please note that student cards are valid for one year and only at the issuing library.
Smithfield Township patrons

The Smithfield Township Trustee is sponsoring a limited number of six-month library card subscriptions. Stop by the library Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or contact Diana Miller at 333-6689 for a library voucher.
Additional information
• Face coverings are required for all staff and are recommended for anyone entering the library.
• Computer and library usage is limited to 30 minutes.
• Public areas are sanitized after patron usage, as well as periodically throughout the day.
• Library materials will be quarantined and sanitized after usage.
• The library is still providing curbside services. Call the library at 837-4491 use these services.
• Please use the exterior book drop at any time to drop off library materials.
• At this time, the library is not accepting book donations.
• The library is not renting out its Community Room at this time.
• Community and study rooms are available.
