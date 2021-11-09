AUBURN — After months of waiting, Auburn Renewables is one step closer to receiving a tax abatement from DeKalb County for its 15-megawatt solar array located southwest of the Auburn city limits.
The DeKalb County Tax Abatement Committee took the issue up Tuesday morning before the DeKalb County Council’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The committee gave a favorable rating for a 10-year abatement weighted on a sliding scale.
With the favorable referral, the council took up the issue after a brief explanation of the project from Rudi Eidam, an agent for the Sweitzer Family Office, representing Auburn Renewables.
The council moved forward on the project with a 4-2 vote, giving county attorney Donald Stuckey permission to move forward with preparing the needed documents to be voted on during the Dec. 14 council meeting. During that time, a public hearing will be held on the abatement before an official vote is taken by the council.
Council members Amy Prosser and William VanWye voted against the motion.
During the discussion, Prosser raised questions about why the entire county is paying for a tax abatement that only benefits the city of Auburn and the surrounding area.
“We are going to pay the taxes and someone else is going to benefit from it,” Prosser said.
She said her no vote was a matter of principle.
Council President Rick Ring said the project benefits the entire county because it could have been placed outside of the county.
The 15-megawatt project is located on 86 acres south of Scot Industries bordering Interstate 69 and C.R. 48. Work began on the project earlier this summer and the installation of the solar panels is nearly complete.
Eidam said the panels should all be installed by the end of December, and the project will start generating power in May 2022. Once the solar array begins generating electricity, it will be sold back to the City of Auburn.
The approved wording of the tax abatement will give Auburn Renewables a 10-year abatement, which will be on a sliding scale. In the second year of the abatement, the county will receive 10% of the taxes on the personal property. Each additional year, the county will receive an additional 10% through the end of the 10-year abatement.
In return for the tax abatement, Auburn Renewables has agreed to an economic development agreement for $245,475, split in three equal payments over three years. That number is 45% of the total tax revenue — $544,500 — Auburn Renewables will save over the 10 years of the abatement.
With approval, Council President Ring stipulated that the EDA monies be shared with those taxing entities affected by the abatement, including Keyser Township, Garrett-Keyser Butler School Corporation and the county. He also went on to say the only abatement he would agree on is one that had a sliding scale.
Some EDAs offered to commercial solar projects in other parts of the state granted companies a 100% abatement for 10 years. Noble County, who is also currently working on a solar ordinance, has discussed the 100% abatement for 10 years. Noble County’s ordinance is still being crafted.
The average lifespan of solar arrays is 25 to 30 years before decommissioning has to take place. Eidam assured the council that money in the form of a bond was set aside for decommissioning at the project in due time.
The DeKalb County Commissioners and council began working with Auburn Renewables at the beginning of construction when the abatement was originally requested. At that time, the county asked for delayed approval on the abatement while the council worked through other solar issues including the passing of a Commercial Solar Overlay District ordinance for the county.
The county is also currently working on an economic development agreement ordinance which will be used for larger commercial solar projects within the county.
Ring thanked Auburn Renewables for being patient with the county while they worked through other issues.
Eidam said Auburn Renewables is excited about the project.
