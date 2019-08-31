AUBURN — Today’s events at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival:
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club car show: Eckhart Park, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission $5 for adults, $3 for children, free for children 3 and younger, featuring up to 300 classic cars in shady Eckhart Park; activities for children from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
5K run/walk: 16th and Main streets; race day registration begins at 8 a.m.;race starts at 9 a.m. Registration $25. Prizes to the top three males and females for each age group and first place overall male and female runners. Walkers welcome. Visit lakewoodparkchristianschool.com or runrace.net to register.
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend: Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A. Gates open 8:30 a.m.; swap meet and car corral 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; memorabilia auction 10 a.m.; car auction begins at 11 a.m.
Auburn Historic Tours: Leaving from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds parking lot on South Union Street, southeast of downtown; Saturday tours begin at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday tours begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.; $5.
Ham Radio special event station: Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Club will be broadcasting live honoring the festival through shortwave radio at K9A, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Connecting Rods Lunch: 10 a.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, $15 per person; reservations required.
Pre-parade entertainment: Courthouse square, 11 a.m.; free performance by The Auburn Community Band.
Market on 6th: 6th Street between Jackson and Main streets, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cruise-in Cuisine: 7th Street between Jackson and Main streets, beginning at noon, featuring Whip N Chill, Aunt Annie’s, Fork & Fiddle, iGrandma’s, Waterloo Lions Club burgers and dogs, The Deli at 6th & Main, Kona Ice, Shigs in Pit, Ziffles and Fresh Kitchen.
Parade of Classics: 200 classic cars drive on Jackson and North Main streets to the courthouse square, 1 p.m.
Worldwide Auctioneers 12th annual Auburn Auction: Kruse Plaza. Memorabilia auction 1-6 p.m.; motorcar auction at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cemetery Tour: Woodlawn and Roselawn cemeteries, starts from the Auburn Mausoleum, 1431 S. Center St. Tours begin at 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; $10 for ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger.
Live Picking on the Plaza: 4 p.m., James Plaza, with “American Picker” Ron Wolfe.
Ticket to Ride: 4-6 p.m., 7th Street around the James Plaza, free rides in vintage cars, based on availability. Preregistered tickets have been claimed. Freewill donations go to participating nonprofits.
POUND Fitness Class presented by The JAM Center: 5 p.m., Courthouse square, free. This group fitness phenomenon uses drum sticks called Ripstixs to become one with the music. Demonstrations will include routines from Generation Pound, a fitness movement focused on children ages 6-12.
Fast and Fabulous: Courthouse square, 5-11 p.m. Exotic car show with an entry fee of $25 per car, with pre-registration required by contacting Dream Makers Automotive; spectators are admitted free.
Fast and Fabulous concert: Courthouse square, 5-11 p.m. Free performances by the Junk Yard Band and The Matte Gray Band from Nashville, Tennessee.
The Gatsby Gala Ball: 7-11 p.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; dancing to big band music; $30 for museum members and $50 for nonmembers.
