AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association announced Thursday that its annual Christmas Parade has been canceled due to health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19.
“No one is more disappointed than I and the rest of the business owners to have to make this decision,” said Mike Littlejohn, the association’s president.
“With the growing numbers in the state and county, it doesn’t seem appropriate to have an event that draws 1,500-2,000 people downtown in a tight area, even though it is outside,” he said.
“It is quite frankly too hard to follow the guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe, given the circumstances.”
The annual event typically takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
The lighted “Frosty” display will be hung over Courtyard Park during the holidays as usual. It will be lit at a later date by the family that purchased the opportunity to “Throw the Switch” at the annual DABA art auction and dinner.
The date for the lighting will not be released to the public, so as to not have a large crowd in attendance, the association said.
The annual Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade has been in existence since the 1940s. It was changed to an evening parade in 2003. The annual “Lighting of Frosty” first took place in 2004 and has continued as a holiday tradition following the parade.
The parade is sponsored by DABA and the Auburn Main Street organization. All other holiday activities and events may be found on the DABA website, daba4auburn.org, or on the DABA Facebook page.
