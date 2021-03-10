FORT WAYNE — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post will be joining forces this week with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia state police agencies for the Six-State Trooper Project.
During this collaborative effort, troopers across northeast Indiana will be taking to the highways Thursday through Saturday with a primary focus on criminal interdiction through high-volume traffic enforcement.
During the period, motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers on Hoosier highways conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted and to be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slow down as required to give law enforcement room to work safely.
The effort will target traffic violations to catch criminals. State police said troopers understand that the criminal element in communities by and large operates in a mobile environment.
“By conducting large-scale, coordinated patrols such as the Six-State Trooper Project, we effectively increase the opportunities for law enforcement to interdict criminal activity in progress. In the process, we achieve safer roadways through increased traffic enforcement, with an overall commitment to creating safer communities by getting criminals off our streets,” said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Post.
Motorists who observe high-risk driving behavior, impaired driving behavior or suspect criminal activity on Indiana roadways are always encouraged to call 911, or call direct to the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at (260) 432-8661 for assistance, Walker said.
