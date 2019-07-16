AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, founded in 1941, will sponsor its second annual Summer Harvest Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Draft Animal Museum museum, 5873 C.R. 427. Admission is free.
Hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The association's mission statement is draft horse education, and the event will show how farming was done with horses before the 1920s.
Demonstrations will include baling straw with a stationary baler, combining wheat, raking straw for baling, baling, plowing and cutting hay with a mower. Other horse-drawn equipment will be displayed. There will be wagon rides all day around the farm.
Food will be available on the grounds. Burgers and hot dogs will be served for lunch Friday, and a fish dinner will be served in the evening. A barbecue chicken dinner will be served Saturday. All meals are for freewill donations, and carry-outs will be available.
There will be rides and games for young children, plus a petting zoo and barrel train rides daily.
Summer Harvest Festival is sponsored by the DeKalb County Horsemen's Association, Farm Power Club, Cedar Creek Antique Engines & Tractor Association and DeKalb County 4-H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.