AUBURN — With a lack of a criminal history, an Ashley man avoided prison time and was placed on probation by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Dexter Sexton Jr., 22, formerly of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, and now of Ashley, pleaded guilty to dealing in marijuana, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
With safety measures in place due to COVID-19, Monday’s hearing was conducted by video, with Brown presiding in person in the courtroom while Sexton, his attorney, Gregory Cranston, and DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe attending the hearing by video link.
Brown sentenced Sexton to three years of incarceration, all suspended, and three years of probation, with the first year of probation to be served on electronically monitored home detention.
Blythe and Cranston agreed that the sentence, which was recommended in a DeKalb County Probation Department pre-sentence report, was appropriate, as it was Sexton’s first criminal conviction.
The pre-sentence report also noted Sexton had been polite, cooperative and truthful in his rendition of the offense.
“I too think it’s an appropriate recommendation,” Brown said of the proposed three-year suspended sentence.
As part of the plea agreement, the court dismissed additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and two charges of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
