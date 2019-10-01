AUBURN — DeKalb County’s budget will increase by 7% for 2020, after the DeKalb County Council approved it Monday.
The general fund budget of $16 million is affected by some one-time factors that pushed its increase to 7%, said Council President Rick Ring.
Next year will see 27 paydays for county employees instead of the usual 26, Rick said. That alone pushes the budget up by more then 3%.
Ring said the council’s financial consultant advised that a year with 27 pay periods occurs only one of out 11 years.
Adding to the increase, the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau budget has been rolled into the county’s overall budget. It previously stood separately.
Ring said county employees will not receive across-the-board pay raises in 2020. Instead, the council adjusted individual pay rates, following recommendations from a study of the county’s jobs and pay scale, released last month.
Some employees will not receive raises, based on the study’s finding. Some workers will switch from hourly pay to salary, said Acting Auditor Susan Sleeper.
The council focused on increasing the pay of first deputies in each office, Sleeper said. The study recommended that first deputies should be paid 82% of the salary of the elected officials who run their departments. She said the council was not able to reach that goal this year, due to limitations on available funds.
Ring said another change will see the chief deputy public defender become full-time instead of part-time in 2020. He noted that the state reimburses counties 40% of the cost of defending felony suspects.
