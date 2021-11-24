WATERLOO — DeKalb High School senior Travers Mason has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.
Mason is one of 1,617 high school seniors to be selected as semifinalists from a pool of over 68,000 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities. The semifinalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2022 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,600 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $78 million in scholarships over the course of 34 years.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent initiatives include a podcast called The SIP, Coke Scholars Care (Coke Scholars doing good in the midst of the pandemic), and the fifth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year scholars as they transition to college. Every five years, all alumni are invited to a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit.
Semifinalists are now asked to complete phase-two applications, which include essays, a recommendation and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 regional finalists by the end of January to participate in online interviews. The 150 Coca-Cola Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.
