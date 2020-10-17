AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership Tuesday announced that 3Rivers Credit Union has committed as the title sponsor for the 2020 DeKalb Chamber Partnership Duesy Awards.
This $3,500 donation will provide valuable support to the Chamber. 3Rivers has been a member of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership for over five years. For over 85 years, they have been committed to supporting the communities that they serve through investment and volunteerism.
The event will take place on the evening of Nov. 12 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.This year’s Duesy’s will be held both in person and virtually. The masquerade theme makes it fun to stay safe as masks will be required for all attending in person, according to the chamber. Attendance has also been limited to a reduced capacity and modifications made to the event layout to allow for better social distancing.
A virtual experience is available for those who wish to join in the fun from home or chose to have a watch party with their office.
The DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business, Community, and Education, or the Duesy’s, is one of the Chamber’s largest events of the year. The 2020 event will feature a 1920’s masquerade where those attending can sample a wide variety of cuisine from DeKalb County at Taste of DeKalb. There also will be live music, a silent auction, and the winners of the 2020 Duesy Awards will be announced.
“3Rivers Credit Union is proud to partner with the DeKalb Chamber in sponsoring this year’s event,” said Brianne Haiflich, 3Rivers Community Retail Manager. “The chamber’s mission of investing in and supporting our local businesses has never been more important.”
For more information on this year’s celebration along with ticket information, visit the chamber’s website at dekalbchamberpartnership.com/duesys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.