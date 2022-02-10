AUBURN — The City of Auburn took the next step in alleviating a major stormwater and sewer issue within the city with the approval of construction bids from API Construction.
Daryl McConnell, city engineer, was happy to present the bids for the project which came in under its estimated cost.
Original estimates of the project, which will replace the sewer and stormwater infrastructure along Union Street from 7th Street to 1st Street, had an estimated cost of $1.5 million. API Construction’s bid — the low project bidder — came in at $1.25 million.
McConnell said the city only received one bid for the sewer and stormwater project, which will begin in March. The project has a completion date of March 2023. The project will be paid for with American Rescue Plan dollars.
The project is one that has to be completed as the city is currently on an agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to end combined sewer overflow occurrences by 2028.
Once complete, Union Street will be reconstructed with Community Crossing grant dollars to the tune of $699,243. API was awarded the contract for the roadway’s reconstruction. Reconstruction of Union Street will begin in 2023. The city received three bids for the roadwork with API presenting the low bid.
During Thursday’s Board of Works & Public Safety meeting, the board also approved up to $25,000 to help repair the Harry Shaw Drain, which runs under Main Street north of town. The city is working jointly with the DeKalb County Drainage Board to repair the drain.
Mayor Mike Ley said the project is another great example of how the city and county work together on joint projects.
“The county is stepping up to take ownership of the issue,” Ley said. “The city is also cooperating to get the job done. From a taxpayer’s perspective, I think you are seeing good governance here.”
The drain will help to alleviate drain issues on Main Street and recent flooding along C.R. 36, which resulted in the road being closed for approximately two months. The county’s portion of the drain work is around $30,000.
McConnell said the city’s portion of the bill will probably come in under the $25,000.
The drain runs along C.R. 36 and crosses a field between Auburn Hills Animal Hospital and a house south of the hospital. It then crosses Main Street (C.R. 427).
He said the DeKalb County Surveyor’s office is looking to schedule the work as soon as possible.
During the meeting, Street Superintendent Bill Brandon informed the board that construction costs to replace sidewalks in the community are increasing with recent inflation. With the added cost, Brandon asked the board to approve $1 increase per linear foot in the city’s sidewalk replacement program.
Sidewalk replacement will now cost local residents $13 a linear foot and driveway approaches will be $5 a square foot.
Herb Horrom, a member of the Board of Works, said he believed the increase was reasonable as construction cost continue to increase.
In other business:
• The board approved the purchase of a new street sweeper for the street department at a cost of $217,667;
• Approval to present Sgt. Chad Weimer — who will retire today — with his duty Glock as a retirement gift; and
• A contract was approved to repaint the city’s north water tower. The project will be completed by L&T Painting of Shelby Township, Michigan. The company submitted the lowest bid.
