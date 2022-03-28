AUBURN — An ordinance to allow off-road vehicles (ORVs) on county roads within the county has been put on hold for a couple of weeks.
After approval on first reading at the March 21 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting, the issue was met with questions for and against the ordinance during a public hearing on Monday.
With Commissioner Todd Sanderson out of town and unable to vote on the issue, the commissioners decided to table the matter in an effort to have further discussion on the issue.
Of those who spoke for and against, all were relatively in favor of the ordinance; they were just looking for a few minor tweaks. It is those suggestions that caused Commissioners Mike Watson and William Hartman to pause for further discussion.
The discussion began with comments from Brent Shull, a DeKalb County resident and Hamilton Town Manager, who questioned the DeKalb County registration fee and the leniency in allowing dirt bikes and other straddle vehicles, such as four-wheelers and three-wheelers.
The town of Hamilton has had an ORV and golf cart ordinance in place for the past 15 years,” he said. “Knock on wood, we have not had an accident to this day.”
Shull also worked with Steuben County to develop its ORV ordinance, which has been in effect since September.
His request was for the commissioners to drop the DeKalb County registration portion of the ordinance, allowing the ordinance to mirror ones in LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Allen counties. These four counties only stipulate that vehicles must have the state’s ORV sticker.
Sanderson, who authored the ordinance and attended the meeting virtually, said safety was his big concern when crafting the ordinance. He pointed to the fact that vehicle operators must be a licensed driver 18 and older.
Others, like Ken Lockwood and Wayne Smith, were for the ordinance. They just questioned stipulations being put on local farmers who would have to potentially permit their vehicles used solely for farm work.
Lockwood said he views his ORV as a piece of farm equipment.
Smith came armed with handouts detailing House Act 1491 and 1200 approved in 2017. The bill says ORVs “used in farming” don’t need to be titled or registered. The law also requires children under 18 to wear a helmet when riding any off-road vehicle on public or private property. However vehicles used primarily for agriculture are exempt from this requirement.
Smith said he runs the county road consistently with his ORVs to get from one piece of farmland to another throughout the county. He said as a farmer, state law allows him to operate his ORVs on the county roads in official farm use.
Sanderson said he was open to allowing farmers to utilize their ORVs without the DeKalb County registration sticker.
“I think farmers of our county are good folks and will abide by the rules,” Sanderson said.
Others, including Brent Warfield, who sells UTVs and golf carts, questioned the restrictions on golf carts in the ordinance. Warfield said he sells golf carts, which are considered ORVs, that will run the minimum speed in the ordinance.
The county’s ordinance states ORVs must have a 200 cubic centimeter engine to travel on county roads.
Before wrapping up the public hearing, Hartman asked Sheriff David Cserep II, who was in attendance, if he had any comments on the issue.
He said he was solely in attendance and didn’t have any comment at this time.
Upon closing the public hearing, Watson said he wasn’t ready to make a motion to move forward on the issue, forcing the issue to be tabled until Sanderson returns next week.
“I think we need to have more discussion and take time to consider the comments from today,” he said.
The proposed ordinance, in its current form, limits the operation of ORVs on C.R. 35, 427 and 11A from C.R. 427 to C.R. 56 and continuing to C.R. 56 to S.R. 205. Residents living along those roadways would be permitted to operate their ORV to the closest county road.
Operators must follow all traffic regulations and must not operate the vehicles at a high rate of speed or on private property without consent of the land owners. The ORVs must also be insured and registered with the state and county.
The county’s registration is a two-year registration costing $50. Violation of any law will carry a $100 fee for the first offense and an additional $100 for each offense up to $500.
Sanderson has made sure to stress throughout the process that if the rules aren’t followed, the ordinance can be dissolved as quickly as it was created.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.