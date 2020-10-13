AUBURN — The Auburn Parks Department is hosting its 25th annual Halloween Walk, the Oogie Boogie Woogie Walk, in Eckhart Park.
This year's event features a Nightmare Before Christmas theme.
The walk is scheduled over the course of two weekends, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and again Oct. 23-25, from 7-9 p.m. each evening.
Throughout the walk, attendees can enjoy Eckhart Park as it is transformed into spooky Halloween Town with handmade props, lights and fun inflatables. Attendees will also see live action characters roaming throughout the walk.
The walk is free to the community this year thanks to the following sponsors: the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, Auburn Essential Services and DeKalb County Council on Aging.
The event will include a costume contest and Hunt for the Great Pumpkin sponsored by the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Jimmy John’s, Bufffalo Wild Wings, Kroger and Walmart.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
For more information about these events and how the Parks Department is keeping safety a priority, visit auburnin.recdesk.com.
