The investigation into the murder of David Converset was significantly compromised by the failure of the Garrett Police Department to have their detective respond to the scene, which is required by the DeKalb County Death and Serious Bodily Injury Investigation Protocol, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said in a press release Tuesday.
David Converset’s wife, Michelle Converset, of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, received a 16-year sentence Tuesday for the aggravated battery of her husband. She was ordered to serve 14 years of the sentence in prison and two years on probation.
According to the press release, on May 24, 2020, the captain and a sergeant from the Garrett Police Department responded to the home of David Converset, where his wife, Michelle Converset, had just reported his death.
“They found David deceased, laying cockeyed off his bed on his back with his arms up in the air in a state of rigor mortis. The body had obviously been moved after death. While Mrs. Converset claimed he fell often, his doctor declined to sign the death certificate. Ultimately, the coroner ordered an autopsy,” the news release said.
According to the news release, the Garrett captain talked to his detective but did not require him to respond.
“Neither of them consulted with an Indiana State Police Detective, nor was a crime scene technician called. The protocol required that this type of case ‘be worked by a local detective, with early consultation from an Indiana State Police Detective, and with the crime scene technician of their choosing.’ None of these things occurred even though an autopsy was requested,” the news release said.
The autopsy was performed the following day, and the pathologist notified the coroner of significant injuries, including multiple fractured ribs that were inconsistent with the fall Michelle Converset described, according to the news release.
“The Indiana State Police were called approximately 24 hours after the body was reported to law enforcement, and their detectives and crime scene technicians immediately began investigating the now stale case,” the news release said.
“Ultimately, the Indiana State Police detective was able to gather enough evidence to charge Michelle Converset. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, but many pieces of evidence were not able to be developed because of Garrett Police Department’s delay and failure to follow the protocol.
“Specifically, the investigation was not able to determine the role of a second person in this crime, and that second person’s cellphone could not be recovered by the time officers found out where he had thrown it away. The crime scene was left for 24 hours in the control of Mrs. Converset before ISP crime scene technicians could process what was left. A softball bat seen by the Garrett sergeant in the living room at the scene was not photographed nor collected, and several days later, when a bat that MAY have been the one he saw was located in a shed, it was unsurprisingly clean of DNA. After this 24 hours, no signs of a struggle nor battery nor moving of a body remained. Finally, no law enforcement attended the autopsy, and the pathologist had to reopen the body to collect more evidence and allow the crime scene technician to document the body and its injuries.”
The news release stated the protocol was developed to protect the people of DeKalb County by ensuring that timely, professional investigations are done, especially of the most serious crimes.
